All is getting set by the ruling APC for the Kaduna governorship election ahead of the 2023 general election

The stakes are high but the ambition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Uba Sani has received yet another major boost

This time around, Senator Uba Sani’s Campaign Monitoring and Consultative Committee has been inaugurated and a task to retain the power in the state has been assigned

As the race for the Kaduna governorship election hots up ahead of the 2023 election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani’s Campaign Monitoring and Consultative Committee has been inaugurated.

Legit.ng’s regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that while speaking at the inauguration that began in Sabon Gari local government area of the state, the committee chairman, Hon Muktar Mohammed Maude, explained to newly-appointed officials of the campaign team that they all have a duty to penetrate communities to market the 2023 APC flagbearer.

2023 Kaduna guber race: APC candidate Sani’s chances get boost as high profile committee inaugurated. Photo credit: Nasir Dambatta

Source: Original

The chairman explains further

He further noted that the lawmaker already has well-known records of legislative activism and philanthropy that could easily be deployed to sell him to the people, especially at the grassroots.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Maude also told the mammoth crowd at the event that Nigerian politics has changed today because the voters are more enlightened and won't elect candidates that have no record of performance before stepping into the electoral battlefield.

APC chieftain speaks

Another member of the Committee, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed has noted that the number of women in the Committee was a proof that the Kaduna APC flagbearer for 2023, Uba Sani "is a gender-sensitive political leader".

The inauguration, according to the leadership of the committee, has been designed to go in phases and will expectedly cover the 23 Local Government areas of Kaduna State, ahead of the next general elections.

The high table at the event had influential political heavyweights of Kaduna State, including elected representatives, clerics, market women and civil society leaders in the State.

Kaduna guber race: APC counters PDP’s all-male ticket with gender balance

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Senator Uba Sani has picked Governor Nasir El-Rufai's deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe as his running mate for the upcoming 2023 gubernatorial elections in the state.

Legit.ng’s regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that this was done to give room for gender equality in the governance of the state.

Sani who made the announcement on Monday night after consultations with critical stakeholders of Kaduna State, said " I am happy to announce that I have picked Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as my running mate in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State."

Senator Uba Sani best grassroots mobiliser, says Group

In another development, the progressive elements league (PEL) has described APC gubernatorial candidate as the best grassroots mobiliser.

It will be recalled that the governorship candidate had set up mobilisation activities in the seven local governments that make up his constituency.

The group noted that the senator stands out himself among the former representatives of the constituency at the national assembly level.

Source: Legit.ng