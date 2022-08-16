Months after Senator Ibrahim Shekarau's defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), there are indications that his membership in the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) will be short-lived.

This is as some moves are already underway from the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to get him into their camps, Daily Trust reports.

At the moment, there is unrest in Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso's NNPP over the failure of the former Kano governor to meet the senator's conditions for defecting from the APC.

One of the conditions is that at the point of joining the NNPP, Kwankwaso will make sure some persons loyal to Shekarau are to get nomination tickets for certain key offices in 2023.

However, the failure of Kwankwaso to meet the terms of agreement and the INEC's closure for substitution of candidates based on its timetable have created disaffection among Shekarau's men.

A member of the Shura Council, the highest decision-making body of Shekarau's structure, who spoke with journalists recently made it known that the NNPP is yet to address the demands made to it before the defection.

Shekarau's spokesman, Dr. Sule Yau Sule, also confirmed the development and noted that it is true that the APC and the PDP are wooing his principal to defect from the NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng