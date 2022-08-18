An anonymous source cited by PM News said former President Obasanjo spoke against PDP's choice of another northerner, Atiku, as its presidential candidate

The source said the former president made this known during the closed-door meeting he had with Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, on Wednesday, August 17

Obasanjo allegedly said it will be an injustice to the South if the North retains power after eight years of President Buhari's rule

Abeokuta, Ogun state - A report by PM News states that former President Olusegun Obasanjo questioned the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pick Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

According to the report, Obasanjo felt the decision is not politically correct and is against the spirit of the understanding between the North and the South of Nigeria.

Former president Obasanjo allegedly speaks against PDP's choice of Atiku, a northerner, as its presidential candidate in 2023 during Tinubu's visit. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The newspaper, which did not disclose its source, said Obasanjo spoke on Wednesday, August 17, during the visit of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, to his Hilltop home in Abeokuta.

“I am very much aware that it’s the turn of the South to produce the next President of Nigeria. I was part of the meeting when the agreement was made between Northern and Southern Leaders”, Obasanjo was quoted to have said.

“I am even surprised PDP gave her ticket to another North candidate."

Obasanjo was also quoted as saying in the report also filed by Sahara Reporters:

“It will be an injustice to the South if the North retains Power after 8 years of rule,” the former president allegedly said, adding that "we will do the right thing when the time comes."

Obasanjo vindicates my position, says Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, an APC chieftain in Lagos state, also posted the quotes attributed to Obasanjo during Tinubu's visit on his Facebook page.

He said the former president's alleged position vindicates his position on power rotation between the north and the south after the June 12 1993, political crisis.

