A source close to former President Obasanjo has opened up about what transpired when Tinubu met the elder statesman in Abeokuta on Wednesday, August 17

Tinubu had said he was in Ogun state to thank the people for supporting him and not for the campaign yet

However, the source said Tinubu's meeting with Obasanjo bordered on the former's presidential ambition and other national issues

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, on Wednesday, August 17, visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

This is the first time Tinubu would meet with the former president since he won the presidential ticket on June 8.

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, meets with former President Obasanjo on Wednesday, August 17.

Source: Twitter

Addressing APC members shortly after the closed-door meeting, the APC flag bearer said he was in the state to thank them and not for the campaign yet.

“It is not campaign time yet. I’ve not come to campaign. I came to greet the people of Ogun State for their support. I’m glad for all you have been doing," Tinubu said.

Tinubu's closed-door meeting with Obasanjo: Source reveals what transpired

While details of the meeting were not disclosed to newsmen, a source close to the former President said it bordered on Tinubu’s presidential ambition and other national issues, The Nation reported.

The source added that Tinubu had lunch with the elder statesman before leaving him for MKO stadium where he briefly addressed APC faithful.

The APC presidential candidate had arrived at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) around 1.14pm and proceeded to the elder statesman’s penthouse within the sprawling facility to hold the closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.

2023 presidency: Bola Tinubu "secures" 1.5 million electoral votes in advance

In another report, the Arewa Community in Lagos state has committed 1.5 million electoral votes to the standard bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Their support for Tinubu was made known during the inauguration of Alhaji Sa’adu Gulma as the new chairman of the Arewa Community in Lagos state.

Speaking at the inauguration, the new chairman, Sa’adu said his tenure as chairman will spring forth collaborations that will be beneficial to the entire Arewa community in Lagos state.

