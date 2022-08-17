An executive order is a directive by the president of Nigeria that manages operations of the federal government

The legal or constitutional basis for executive orders has multiple sources, but experts say it ensures the effectiveness of a directive

The Nigerian presidency has listed nine executive orders signed by the country's number one citizen since 2017

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari has signed important executive orders since he assumed office in 2015.

Some of the orders are seen as very important and contribute to the smooth operations of governance in the country.

President Buhari has signed 9 Executive Orders since 2017. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

The majors orders signed by the president since 2017 include:

1. Presidential Executive Order on Promotion of Transparency and Efficiency in the Business Environment (2017)

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

2. Presidential Executive Order on Promoting Local Procurement by Government Agencies (2017)

3. Presidential Executive Order on Submission of Annual Budgetary Estimates by all Statutory and non-Statutory Agencies, including Incorporated Companies wholly owned by Federal Government (2017)

4. Presidential Executive Order on the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (2017)

5. Presidential Executive Order on Planning and Execution of Projects, Promotion of Nigerian Content in Contracts, Science, Engineering and Technology (2018)

6. Presidential Executive Order (and Amendment) on the Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme (VOARS) (2018)

7. Presidential Executive Order on Open Defecation-Free Nigeria by 2025 and Other Related Matters (2019)

8. Presidential Executive Order on Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme (2019)

9. Presidential Executive Order on National Public Buildings Maintenance (2022)

Buhari reappoints Bashir Ahmad as special assistant on digital communications

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed his former personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, as special assistant to the president on digital communications.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, confirmed the appointment in a letter of appointment addressed to Ahmad, dated Wednesday, July 20.

Ahmad had resigned his previous position in line with the presidential directive urging all political office holders wishing to contest elective office to resign.

CSOs tell Buhari to appoint experienced Accountant-General of the Federation

In a related development, a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has called on the federal government to ensure experience and qualification are the yardsticks for appointing the next Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF).

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on behalf of the coalition on Thursday, August 11, president, Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG), Comrade Ogakwu Dominic, said the group was worried about the discordant issues arising from the vacant office of the AGF.

He noted the need for merit and transparency in the appointment of the new accountant-general of the federation.

Source: Legit.ng