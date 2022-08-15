When a bill is passed by the Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives, it goes to the president for his assent

While President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected a couple of bills from the Nigerian parliament, he has also passed some key bills

The Nigerian presidency has listed the major bills passed by the country's number one citizen since he assumed office

Aso Rock - President Muhammadu Buhari has given presidential assent to various bills since he assumed office in 2015.

Some of the bills are seen as very important and contribute to the smooth operations of governance in the country.

President Buhari's courage to sign the Electoral Act 2022 continues to receive commendations.

The majors bills given assent by the president include:

1. Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022

2. Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022, repealing the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended.

3. Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022, which repeals the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011 as amended in 2013.

4. Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, 2022, which makes comprehensive provisions for the seizure, confiscation, forfeiture, and management of properties derived from unlawful activity.

5. Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contracts Act, 1993 (Amendment) Act, 2019, which will deliver increased revenues to the Federation.

6. Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON (Amendment) Acts of 2019 and 2021.

7. Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Bill, the first legislation in Nigeria’s history focused on curbing anti-competition practices; establishing the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

8. Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Establishment Act, 2018

9. The Plant Variety Protection (PVP) Act 2021

10. Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Bill, signed into law in 2019. The Bill facilitates the identification, tracing, freezing, restraining, recovery, forfeiture and confiscation of proceeds, property, and other instrumentalities of crime, as well as the prosecution of offenders in criminal cases regardless of where in the world they might be.

11. Act establishing the Police Trust Fund, which will significantly improve funding for the Nigeria Police Force (2019).

12. Nigeria Police Act, 2020 – the first comprehensive reform of Police legislation since the Police Act of 1943.

13. Repeal and Re-Enactment of the Companies & Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020 – the first comprehensive reform since 1990.

14. Not Too Young to Run Bill (2018) – a Constitution Amendment Bill, to reduce the age of eligibility for running for elective office in Nigeria.

15. Nigerian Correctional Services Bill, 2019 – the first comprehensive reform of prison legislation in close to five decades.

16. Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences Bill, 2019 – the first anti-piracy legislation in West Africa.

17. A Bill to grant financial autonomy to States’ Houses of Assembly and States’ Judiciary (2018)

18. Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020

19. Finance Acts 2019 and 2020

20. The Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018

21. Credit Reporting Act (CRA) 2017

22. Secured Transactions in Movable Assets Act (STMAA) 2017.

