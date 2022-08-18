The leadership of the ruling party has said there were no plans to remove its national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu

The national publicity secretary of the APC, Barrister Felix Morka in a statement said the alleged plots were opposition party media-sponsored campaigns

Morka however noted that there are no issues in the APC, noting the members are keen on working together with Adamu with the sole aim of winning the election in 2023

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that there is no plan to remove Abdullahi Adamu as its national chairman, The Cable reports.

Nigeria's ruling party made this disclosure in reaction to reports that there is a plot to oust Adamu.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 17, Felix Morka, spokesman of the APC, said reports of the purported plan are sponsored by the opposition party.

APC reacts to plot to oust Adamu, tells PDP what to do

Morka said the opposition is “unnerved by the remarkable achievements of Senator Adamu since assuming office as the national chairman”, Channels TV added.

The APC spokesman said:

“Our party and leaders are currently focused on the important task of building a strong and vibrant electoral campaign ahead, and will not be distracted by boring chirps of idle speculators.”

The APC however urged the PDP to channel its energy on the right things like fixing its internal crisis and focusing on winning in the forthcoming general election.

