Following reports that N31 million was stolen from the governor's office in Katsina state, officials of the state have been arrested by Nigeria police and placed under custody.

The Punch reports that the officials were arrested and taken in for questioning by the police over the fund that was said to have gone missing on Sunday, August 7.

Some officials of the Katsina state governor;s office have been taken away by the police for questioning and investigation over the missing N31 million Photo: Aminu Masari

Although Al-Amin Isah, the director-general of new media to Governor Aminu Masari, said he was not aware of the missing funds, sources said the N31 million was taken away from the office when it was raining.

Speaking to journalists on the incident, Isah said an investigation on the missing money is currently ongoing.

His words:

"Those suspected to be involved have been arrested by the police. An investigation has already commenced. But, I don’t know the amount alleged to have been stolen.”

In addition, a source who spoke on the matter confirmed that the image of a man who stole the money was captured by the Closed Circuit Camera installed at the Financial Controller’s office at the governor’s office.

The source said:

“The thief was seen on the CCTV at the Financial Controller office. He entered the office through the window. He was also seen leaving the office with a large sack which he kept the money inside.”

