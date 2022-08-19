Governor Nyesom Wike is confident that his street credibility will remain intact after he leaves office in 2023

According to the governor, no one can inflict any sort of bodily harm on him when he becomes a regular citizen

The governor also boasted that he does not need police or military escorts after leaving Government House, Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt - River state governor Nyesom Wike, has bragged that nobody can touch him after his tenure because he has fulfilled all the promises he made to the residents of the state.

Wike made the comment on Thursday, August 18 while speaking during the flag-off of a flyover project in the state.

Governor Wike says he has done all that he needs to do for the Rivers people. Photo credit: Rivers State Government

“In the next few months, I am gone but I am happy going because my people are happy I did not disgrace them.

“I am going without having any policemen following me on the streets. There is nobody that can touch me in any street because I have done what the people want me to do.

“It is only those that have failed because they have done anything for their people that carry soldiers after leaving office. I don’t have one to follow me. Even if they give me, I won’t take it. I want to move alone.”

2023: Shun Rivers state, lose elections - Wike tells PDP, Atiku

Meanwhile, Punch newspaper reports that Governor Wike, on Thursday, August 18 warned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the risk of shunning the votes from his state.

According to him, Rivers state is too strategic politically to be ignored by any serious- minded politician who wants to win election.

2023: Peter Obi meets Wike-led faction of PDP ahead of polls

In a related development, Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, on Monday, August 15, met with the Wike-led faction of the PDP.

Wike, Rivers state governor, has been having a running battle with Atiku since the party's primary election.

Obi, a former member of the PDP, left the party days before its primary election was held.

2023: PDP chieftain dumps party, declares support for Peter Obi

On his part, a former Anambra state governorship candidate of the PDP, Valentine Ozigbo, has announced his decision to dump the party and throw his weight behind Obi.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 18, Ozigbo revealed that his decision to resign from the PDP was based on the need to ensure that a visionary leader was elected to lead Nigeria into the future.

He also said Obi is the kind of leader Nigeria needs at the moment.

