Kano state - Senator Ibrahim Shekarau says he is yet to decide whether to leave the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The former governor of Kano state asked the public to hear from him first, promising to make his decision known this week, The Nation reported.

Shekarau, who represents Kano Central in the Senate and is the senatorial candidate of the NNPP, made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Sule Ya’u Sule on Tuesday, August 16.

The statement reads:

“Please, disregard any news concerning the political movement of His Excellency Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

“A clear and detailed position of His Excellency will be made public within the week."

Legit.ng notes that there had been strong speculations that Shekarau had concluded plans to defect to the PDP from his new party led by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

It was also gathered that the Shura Consultative Assembly which is the highest decision-making body of Shekarau’s political structure has rejected overtures from the PDP for the two-time Kano Governor to defect to the party.

2023: Shekarau set to meet Tinubu after romance with Kwankwaso

Meanwhile, with reports of his possible defection from the NNPP, Senator Shekarau is set to meet with the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The former governor of Lagos state reportedly invited his counterpart from Kano state to a meeting with him. Sources familiar with the itinerary said Shekarau would be meeting with Tinubu on Wednesday, August 17.

It was gathered that the meeting between Tinubu and Shekarau who is the NNPP candidate for the 2023 Kano central senatorial district is aimed at wooing the former into the APC.

Source: Legit.ng