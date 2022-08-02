At least two APC senators are reportedly in support of the move by opposition lawmakers to impeach President Buhari over the rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The opposition PDP senators had on Wednesday, July 27, staged a walkout after Senate President Ahmad Lawan prevented Senator Philip Aduda from discussing the rising insecurity.

Elisha Abbo, Adamu Bulkachuwa, both APC senators, back the opposition's move to impeach President Buhari. Photo credits: Senator Ishaku Abbo - SIA, Yakubu Ubali Bkc, Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

The majority of the lawmakers agreed that Buhari should be given six weeks to fix insecurity or face impeachment proceedings.

Aduda said there was a need to formally serve the president the notice, but Lawan ruled the FCT senator out of order.

After exiting the chamber, the senators gave the president a six-week ultimatum to tackle insecurity in the country or risk being impeached.

Presidential spokesman reacts

Reacting to the development, presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said the lawmakers are just wasting their time, noting they cannot carry out their threat.

He described the threat as an empty one that cannot be carried out.

“The truth is that the minorities will have their say while the majorities will always have their way. If you know the configuration of the national assembly and the senate, those who spoke today are the minority of minorities,” Adesina said.

However, contrary to Adesina's statement that it's only the opposition lawmakers making the impeachment threat, at least two APC governors have openly supported the move.

Senator Elisha Abbo

Senator Elisha Abbo, an APC federal lawmaker from Adamawa North senatorial district, lent his voice to the call for President Buhari's impeachment.

Abbo made known his position on the call to oust the president on the sidelines of a Northern Christian Leaders' Summit in Abuja on Friday, July 29.

The senator told journalists that his reason for supporting the call is influenced by Nigeria's unbearable and woeful state of security.

Adamu Bulkachuwa

Another senator of the ruling APC, Adamu Bulkachuwa, backed plans to impeach President Buhari over the worsening security situation in the country.

Bulkachuwa, who represents Bauchi North in the National Assembly, said he and his colleagues had tried in many ways to help the president tackle insecurity in the country but have been unsuccessful.

“We in the legislature, we have tried all within our power, except one thing,” the distraught lawmaker said.

Bulkachuwa said the threat by opposition senators to impeach President Buhari is the last and necessary option left for the lawmakers.

When asked if APC senators were among those that clamoured for the impeachment, the lawmaker replied in the affirmative, according to Channels TV.

Lawan says N900bn approved for fight against insecurity not enough

In another report, Senate President Lawan has said the N900 billion approved for the fight against insecurity in the country is not enough.

Lawan, while addressing lawmakers shortly before the upper chamber adjourned for its annual recess, lamented the incessant killing and maiming of Nigerians by terrorists.

"The security situation has been a very difficult and challenging one, but, recently, there has been an increase of attacks, killings and maiming of our citizens," he said.

Source: Legit.ng