A coalition of youth groups in the Southeast and Southsouth have endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The groups under the umbrella of Southsouth, Southeast Coalition for Tinubu (SSET), said Tinubu is better than others for the 2023 presidency because of his record in public office, The Nation reported.

Tinubu's Chances Strengthened As He Gets Youths Endorsement From Southeast, South-South

Source: Facebook

The youths, therefore, vowed to work towards the emergence of the ex-governor of Lagos state as President of Nigeria.

The SSET said this in Port Harcourt, Asaba, and Calabar through the coalition deputy youth leaders, Mark Mark, Nnamdi Ofonye, Victor Sorokwu and Akiba Akpeyong.

