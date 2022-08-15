Nigerian Journalist and PDP former presidential aspirant Dele Momodu earlier urged Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, amidst the crisis rocking the party, not to make a hasty decision

In a recent interview, Dele Momodu called on the leadership of the opposition party to reach an agreement with Wike and accord him his due respect

The media mogul, however, urged the PDP flagbearer to hold a closed-door meeting with Wike and end their rift, for the greater good of the party, a few months before the 2023 election

Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, has said the Peoples Democratic Party must strike a deal with Governor Nyesom Wike.

He made this statement amid speculations that Wike may defect to APC after losing the presidential and vice-presidential tickets of the PDP, PM News reported.

Dele Momodu urged Atiku to meet with Wike and talk on pressing matters. Photo credit: PDP Governor in Action

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Channels Television on Monday, August 15, Momodu, who also lost to PDP presidential ticket to Atiku, said Wike will not defect but must be shown more respect.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Today, the fear of Wike is the beginning of wisdom in PDP, there is no question about that. Wike is smart, he knows the game he’s playing, and what he wants to do is to force a deal with the party. That’s my own reading of the situation.

“He is a very smart politician. I’m sure eventually the party will reach an agreement with him."

Momodu sends message to Atiku

Momodu recommended that Atiku Abubakar should have a one-on-one meeting with Wike to resolve the crisis rocking the party.

He affirmed thus:

“What I would advise Atiku Abubakar to do today is to sit down one-on-one without no other person present with governor Wike and agree on deliverables, If possible, sign an agreement.”

Wike-Atiku rift: ‘Mystery’ politician who sued PDP's presidential candidate, Tambuwal finally surfaces

At last, a former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cosmos Ndukwe, has opened up that he, not Governor Nyesom Wike, filed a lawsuit against Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto, and the opposition party.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Sunday, August 14, Ndukwe, who was a deputy speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, claimed ownership of the suit, even if his name did not appear as a plaintiff.

According to the PDP chieftain, the suit was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja over what he described as a gross violation of the party’s constitution in terms of zoning.

You may lose in 2023, Wike sends terrible message to Atiku

Meanwhile, a frank message had been sent to Atiku.

The call was made by Wike of Rivers State. He urged Atiku to be mindful of those around him if he wants to win the presidential election in 2023.

Wike made this known while speaking in Port Harcourt during the inauguration of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Source: Legit.ng