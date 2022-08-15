At last, a former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Cosmos Ndukwe, has opened up that he, not Governor Nyesom Wike, filed a lawsuit against Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto, and the opposition party.

In an exclusive interview with Vanguard on Sunday, August 14, Ndukwe, who was a deputy speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, claimed ownership of the suit, even if his name did not appear as a plaintiff.

Why I sued Atiku, PDP - Ndukwe

According to the PDP chieftain, the suit was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja over what he described as a gross violation of the party’s constitution in terms of zoning.

Ndukwe added that the PDP which had followed its principle and tradition of zoning in a bid to effect equity and participation and fair representation in its affairs dropped this rule during the last presidential primary which brought about Atiku's emergence as a flagbearer.

The southeast politician who expressed shock and disgust over this apparent anomaly disclosed that he took his grievance to court even before the primaries when the party refused to zone its presidential ticket to the south.

He further explained that when the matter was decided in his favour at the High Court, the defendants appealed the judgement at the Court of Appeal which overturned the decision of the High Court.

The former commissioner for trade and industry in Abia said he decided to take the matter to the Supreme Court for the final determination of the case

He explained that the parties involved were served with the court processes and that it was natural for people to wrongly conclude that the suit came from Wike

Ndukwe said

“That suit they are saying Wike went to court is my suit. Wike did not go to any court. It’s I that went to court because PDP violated its constitution.

“The matter is now at the Supreme Court. The court processes were served on the necessary parties on Thursday. That’s why they thought it was Wike.”

Ndukwe said he thought PDP had learnt its lessons on the consequences of impunity but regretted that the party still violated its constitution because of vested interest of some people.

He insited that the PDP will not escape the gross violation of its constitution.

Even more, Ndukwe argued that nobody compelled PDP to factor in zoning in its constitution, and insisted that the party must be made to obey its constitution, regardless of who it favoured.

His words:

“The party used the same zoning in selecting its hierarchy but when it came to presidential candidates it jettisoned zoning.

“Now, every serious position in PDP is occupied by northerners. The North has the presidential candidate, National Chairman, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Where is South in all these? The South, especially South East, is totally out of the game.

“Atiku is even thinking of picking his Campaign Director General from the West. So, where is South-East in PDP which the zone invested so much to form and incubated?”

