Politicians have been cautioned against littering Anambra state and its environs with their campaign posters, adverts and the likes

This caution was handed to the politicians by the managing director of the Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, Tony Odili Ujubuonu

Ujubuonu also made a list of fine for various defaulters in the state who litter the environment with adverts and campaign posters

The Anambra state government has announced the ban on the use of campaign posters on bridges, roundabouts, and others by politicians and their supporters in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the state government warned that any 2023 election candidate who pastes their campaign posters must be made to pay a fine for such actions.

In a statement released on Saturday, August 13, MD/CEO of Anambra Signage and Advertising Agency, ANSAA, Tony Odili Ujubuonu, made said that presidential candidates found wanting would pay N10 million.

Anambra state has announced a ban on all political campaign posters in the state. Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He added that the state government would also be taxing senatorial candidates N7 million while the Federal House of Representatives candidates will be mandated to pay the sum of N5 million.

For the State House of Assembly, they will be taxed N1 million to be eligible to paste their campaign posters in the state.

Ujubuonu further noted that the statutory costs for out-of-home media and mobile advertising were pegged at N100,000 for 48 sheets billboards; N500,000 for Spectacular billboards; N500,000 Gantry displays; N100,000 for irregularly shaped billboards; N50,000 for a branded vehicle; and N5,000 for Keke rear branding, respectively.

He also noted that the Anambra state government has placed a ban on the pasting of posters on streetlight poles, roundabouts and other public places while other advert materials including public address systems, banners, t-shirts and caps must be fully paid for and approved by the state authority before public display.

His words:

“As the campaign for the 2023 general election officially commences next month, September; Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA), in charge of all forms of advertising in the state, wishes to bring some important information to your notice.

“That pasting of posters on bridges, road demarcations; street light poles, roundabouts and public buildings remain prohibited.

“That every campaign material and advert forms such as posters, public address systems, banners, fliers, buntings, T-shirts, caps and sundries must be duly approved for after full payment of the requisite fee.

“That every billboard must be displayed through a registered advertising practitioner after the advertising content has been vetted by the APCON.”

Thousands of 'Obi-dient' youths take over streets of Calabar, photos, video emerge

Nigerian youths in Calabar, Cross River state took a different approach to support the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The youth stormed the streets of Calabar in their thousands on a Fitness Walk for Peter Obi on Saturday, August 13.

According to the youths, they are about to take over their country with the possible emergence of Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as leaders of the nation.

2023 poll: Video shows Winners Chapel youths passing strong message to Nigerians in church performance

Youths of Living Faith Church Worldwide had on Thursday, August 11, pledged to be 'Obi-dient and Yusuful' in the forthcoming election.

The young people during the Winners' Chapel Youth Alive Conference also admitted that the time to sack politicians who do not mean well to the country is now.

According to the youths, the politicians whom they described as being wicked have continued to ruin the Nigerian system to the detriment of the younger generation.

Source: Legit.ng