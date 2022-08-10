Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers has invited the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila to his state

The invitation to Gbajabiamila comes barely 48 hours after the Lagos state governor was in Rivers to commission a new bridge constructed by Wike

According to the invitation, Gbajabiamila is expected to commission the Rivers Legislative Quarters on Friday, August 12

Barely 48 hours after the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu visited Rivers state to commission the Orochiri-Worukwo flyover in Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Wike has yet again invited a top All Progressives Congress leader to the state.

Legit.ng gathered that the Rivers state governor invited the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila to the state.

The speaker of the House of Representatives has been invited by Governor Wike to commission the Rivers state Legislative Quarters. Photo: Wike, Gbajabiamila

Source: UGC

A sources privy to the invitation confirmed that Gbajabiamila is expected to arrive in Rivers state in time for the commissioning of the official residences of members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The source said Wike had written a letter to the speaker making informing him of intention for Gbajabiamila to the commission the Rivers Legislative Quarters built by the governor.

The event is expected to take place on Friday, August 12.

It was also gathered that the official residences for the Rivers Assembly members comprise 32 fully furnished four-bedroom duplexes for each member.

The duplexes, Legit.ng understands would be handed over to the lawmakers by the speaker of the House of Representatives.

