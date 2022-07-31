Ahead of the 2023 elections, popular Lagos APC chieftain Prince Idris Balogun said Governor Sanwo-Olu will win his second term bid

Balogun, popularly known as Oluomo, said the opposition PDP is not strong enough to defeat the APC in Lagos

The former House of Reps aspirant said Tinubu has built the APC structure in Lagos and it’s getting stronger every day

Egbe Idimu LCDA, Lagos state - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and House of Reps aspirant for Alimosho federal constituency of Lagos state, Prince Idris Balogun, says Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be re-elected in 2023.

In a brief chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, July 16, Balogun who is popularly known as Oluomo said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have what it takes to defeat the APC in Lagos.

The APC chieftain expressed confidence that the PDP is not a threat to the ruling party which it said has a very strong structure.

APC chieftain Prince Idris Balogun has expressed confidence that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be re-elected in 2023. Photo credits: Hon Idris Balogun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

“We don’t see PDP as threat,” he told Legit.ng

Jandor/Funke Akindele ticket is a good ticket but cannot defeat Sanwo-Olu - Balogun

Asked for his thought on the PDP governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor, picking popular Nollywood actress as his running mate, Balogun said the combination is good.

He, however, maintained that the Jandor/Funke Akindele ticket cannot defeat Sanwo-Olu.

“Akindele and Jandor is a good combination but what I am emphasising on is that APC has a structure in all ramifications," Prince Balogun said.

He added:

“APC is on ground everywhere because Asiwaju (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) has made the structure and the structure is getting stronger everyday.

“We are not talking about Funke Akindele or Jandor, we are talking about the structure. Who has the structure? Who has the grassroots structure?”

APC has performed in Lagos, says Balogun

Reacting to the arguments by opposition politicians that Lagos is only working for a few people at the expense of the masses, Prince Balogun said the APC-led government, right from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) years, has recorded huge feats.

His words:

“Everybody has their own stew to cook. And when you are cooking your soup, you will put all the ingredients to sweet. They are cooking their soup and they are putting ingredients so that it will be sweet when eaten.

“Everybody can see. This is not how Lagos was as in 1996. You would see all the environments dirty. When progressives came into power in 1999, you can see everything changed totally.”

Prince Balogun said Lagos state’s economy has been recording a positive growth since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the state governor up till the present moment.

“Lagos is progressing everyday. Lagos is improving everyday. Lagos is developing everyday. And you cannot expect everything to be done once. It is not possible. It is gradual development,” he said.

Why Lagos APC must be united ahead of 2023, Balogun reveals

Meanwhile, Prince Balogun also said the unity of the APC is important ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said the party leadership should reconcile all the aggrieved members, including himself and other aspirants who were not satisfied with the outcome of the primaries.

Source: Legit.ng