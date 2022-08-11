Olusegun Obasanjo, one of Nigeria's former presidents, has indirectly advised fellow citizens to elect the right leaders in 2023

Obasanjo made the call when he expressed fears that the country will be consumed if the electorate chooses wrongly

The former president, however, said there is hope for Nigeria to return to its glory days if the right choice is made in 2023

Lagos - Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed fears that Nigeria will be consumed in 2023 if the electorate makes a wrong choice on the country's next leader.

Speaking at the Wilson Badejo Foundation’s 15th annual lecture held in Lagos on Wednesday, August 10, Obasanjo noted that there is hope for Nigeria to experience growth and progress if the right leader is elected in 2023, Punch reports.

Obasanjo says Nigeria has hope if the right leader is elected in 2023

Source: UGC

According to him:

“It is either we make the right choice in 2023 because if we make the right choice, we would get there.

“However, if we do not make the right choice in 2023, things would consume us and we pray against that one. We must make the right choice in 2023."

He stressed that anyone at this time who said all is well with the country, especially in terms of economy and security needs to be checked.

His words:

“Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be today. If anyone says it is ok where we are at the moment, then the person’s head needs to be examined."

Revealed: 2 selling points Obasanjo has been secretly using to market Peter Obi to northerners

Meanwhile, Obasanjo had been making efforts to sell the presidential ambition of Labour Party’s candidate, Peter Obi, to northerners ahead of 2023.

Obasanjo had been meeting with stakeholders and critical groups in the region to make them look in the direction of the former Anambra governor to succeed Buhari.

Obasanjo meets with northern personalities, groups to drum support for Peter Obi

Competent sources confirmed that Obasanjo had met with numerous personalities and groups in the north to drum support for Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed's presidential ticket.

According to one of the sources, Obasanjo has deployed two- important points in a view to getting some northern powers on his side, but the efforts have not been successful as many northerners are wary of the possibility of an Obi presidency in the interest of the north.

