Following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP flagbearer, there has been a serious crisis within the party

Whilst some members are seeking for Wike to become Atiku's vice, others are supporting his choice of Ifeanyi Okowa as his vice which has created division among top members of the opposition party

Ahead of the 2023 election, Abubakar Baraje, former PDP chairman has maintained that the Atiku, Wike rift won't tear the party apart

A former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Baraje, has said the ongoing crisis involving the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State cannot destroy the party, Daily Trust reports.

The PDP has been embroiled in an internal crisis following the nomination of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as its vice-presidential candidate.

Baraje says Atiku, Wike rift can’t tear PDP apart. Photo credit: Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Wike's anger

Wike, who came second in the presidential primary won by Atiku Abubakar, had been giving a cold shoulder to the party after losing the vice-presidential slot to Okowa.

Baraje speaks on the issue

Speaking on the issue on Arise TV on Wednesday, August 10, Baraje said PDP had been following due process in the resolution of its post-convention crisis, assuring that Wike remains a prominent member of the party.

Baraje speaks further on PDP working to resolve crisis, Wike romance with APC leaders

He opined although he was aware that Wike had been meeting and inviting APC members, the governor had not done anything anti-party, adding that PDP chieftains were working to resolve the crisis.

Baraje also called on the party members to be patient and give them time to resolve the crisis, adding that Wike’s issue cannot tear the party apart.

He said:

”I just appeal to the aggrieved members particularly, to please give us time to solve the problem.

”The problem of governor Wike is not extraordinary. And it’s not an issue that will tear the party apart. The party has been there, it’s still there, and it will continue to be there.”

