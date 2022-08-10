The former Ondo state Governor, Olusegun Mimiko has weighed in on the rift between Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state

According to the former APC chieftain, Wike has done so much to rescue the opposition party from falling in the polity

Meanwhile, despite the efforts of the leadership of the PDP to settle the rift between Wike and Atiku, the internal crisis among the camps deepens

Former Ondo Governor Olusegun Mimiko has lauded the doggedness of Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, saying he once singlehandedly protected the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from emasculation, The Nation reports.

Mimiko said when some forces rose to kill the main opposition party and force one party system down the throats of Nigerians, only Wike formed a bulwark to resist them and defend the PDP.

He also observed that Wike through lawsuits promoted the national consciousness against the defective federal system in the country.

Former Ondo Governor, Olusegun Mimiko showered praises on Wike for remaining strong in PDP. Photo credit: PDP Governors In Action

Source: Facebook

The former governor shares further details

Mimiko spoke while commissioning the construction work for the dualisation of Azikiwe -Iloabuchi Road in Mile 2 Diobu, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, August 10, The Cable report added.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said Wike combined such national advocacy with effective political leadership, observing that the governor had changed the physical landscape of Rivers.

Mimiko said:

“Beyond the self-evident physical transformation, you (Wike) have stood as a bulwark against those sworn to emasculating the main opposition party, all in their bid to force a one party State down the throats of Nigerians.

“You were at one point virtually a one-man countervailing force, defending and protecting our dear PDP. You have also, through bold legal challenges, deepened the national consciousness on the defects in the running of our defective federal system.”

Wike's position going forward, Mimiko speaks

Mimiko said he was sure that Wike would remain committed to the struggle to entrench a true federal system that would engender real development across all ethnic nationalities, across all religious persuasions in the country.

2023: Wike sacked as Rivers PDP leader, replacement named? Governor sends threat

An unconfirmed claim has it that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has sacked Governor Nyesom Wike as the leader of its chapter in Rivers state.

The report also said the Iyorchia Ayu-led leadership of the PDP has appointed Hon. Farah Dagogo, a federal lawmaker, as a replacement for Wike.

However, while this is yet to be confirmed, the outspoken governor has insisted that he is in charge of the state.

Following Wike's directive, police arrest PDP governorship aspirant in Rivers

The police in Rivers state had arrested Dagogo.

Dagogo's arrest followed the directive of the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, who had accused him of sponsoring thugs to attack the PDP secretariat.

Source: Legit.ng