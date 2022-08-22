The leadership of the Kaduna state House of Assembly has given its position on claims that Governor Nasir El-Rufai is to be impeached

Speaker Yusuf Zailani on Sunday, August 21, described the report as the work of mischief-makers and enemies of the state

Zailani noted that persons responsible for the fake news are embittered over the cordial relationship between the legislature and the executive arm of the government

Kaduna - Yusuf Zailani, the speaker of the Kaduna House of Assembly has reacted to a claim that lawmakers in the state's legislature have kick-started moves to impeach Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The unconfirmed report was that Governor El-Rufai has corruption allegations hanging over his head, AIT News reports.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has debunked the claim (Photo: Nasir El-Rufai)

However, Zailani in a statement released on Sunday, August 21, noted that the news is false and nothing but the work of enemies of the state.

The speaker said some persons in the state are against the robust relationship between the legislature and the executive arm of the government.

He added that those behind the fake report have it in mind to deny the people of Kaduna dividends of democracy enjoyed due to this beneficial relationship.

Even more, Zailani debunked a report that the relationship between the governor and himself had been strained, adding that it is the work of mischief-makers.

