A member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Solomon Bob, has spoken on how the seemingly endless rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar started.

In his conversation with newsmen o Monday, August 8, Bob claimed that the stretched cold war between both politicians of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stemmed from misinformation from loyalists of Atiku, Premium Times reports.

The Rivers lawmaker noted that the misunderstanding brewed before the PDP presidential primary and lingered after it till presently.

He said one of the claims which was aimed at pulling down Wike was that he felt aggrieved over the result of the primary and Atiku's emergence as the party's flagbearer.

Also blaming some PDP chieftain for spreading what he described as lies, Bob said:

“Reports that he is aggrieved with the party and was not picked as running mate is false,.

“The governor never wanted to be running mate to Atiku,” he said. “He never asked for it and never lobbied for it. That is the truth they won’t tell you. It was like a deliberate attempt to demystify and denigrate him.

“Atiku’s front men were all over the place making all kinds of derogatory comments…I found some of these things offensive and appalling.”

Also, apart from stating that Wike “never said anything about being unhappy with Atiku’s emergence”, the lawmaker pointed out that Wike has no reason whatsoever not to back Atiku's presidential bid.

