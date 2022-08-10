The governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde on Tuesday, August 9, announced a minor reshuffle to his cabinet.

In a statement released by the Oyo state commissioner for information, culture and tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun said the governor has assigned new portfolios to two commissioners in the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde has announced a minor cabinet reshuffling. Photo: Oyo state government

Source: Twitter

Olatunbosun said the announcement by the governor was made shortly after the state's weekly executive council meeting at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Those affected by Governor Makinde's cabinet reshuffling are:

1. Olasunkanmi Olaleye

Olaleye is expected to take over the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs of the Oyo state.

This position, Olatunbosun, said was earlier held by Bayo Lawal.

2. Bayo Lawal

Lawal who used to oversee activities at the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs of the Oyo state will now be in charge of the ministry of trades, industry, investment and cooperatives.

The ministry used to be under the control of Olaleye who is now at the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs.

Olatunbosun added:

“In attendance at the meeting was the Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal, who attended the meeting for the first time after he was sworn in as the Deputy Governor of Oyo State.

“The Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Segun Ogunwuyi, were also in attendance."

