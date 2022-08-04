Engineer Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan, the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, was impeached by members of the state House of Assembly on Monday, July 18

This development has however led to a series of happenings in the ruling party in the state and among major key players

The recent one is the defection of those who backed Olaniyan's removal by joining the ruling All Progressives Congress

The supporters of Rauf Olaniyan, who was removed as deputy to Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Iseyin local government, Daily Independent reports.

This was just as members of the Unity Forum of the APC revealed that they worked for Makinde in the 2019 election because of Olaniyan.

The defectors met with the governorship aspirant, Teslim Folarin

They made this disclosure on Tuesday, August 2, when Teslim Folarin, governorship candidate of the APC and Olaniyan visited the ancient town together with other top chieftains of the party.

Lateef Kolawole, a former chairman of Iseyin local government, who led the members of the PDP who are loyalists of Olaniyan in the council area to the APC, assured the leadership of APC of their support to ensure the victory of APC in the 2023 general elections.

He opined thus:

“We shall In sha Allah double up our effort on “operation vote out PDP 2023” and we will leave no stone unturned to deliver the ancient town of Iseyin and its environs for progressive party."

Meanwhile, leaders of the Unity Forum who took turns to speak said that they voted for Makinde in the last election because of Olaniyan, who was at the time, one of their members.

Impeachment: Oyo APC gov candidate reacts angrily, says Olaniyan’s removal illegal

The 2023 governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, has described the impeachment of Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan by the House of Assembly as unlawful, The Nation reports.

According to the politician, the move contradicted respect for rule of law.

Folarin asked the National Judicial Council (NJC) to sanction the Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, for breaching the oath of his office.

Impeachment: Olaniyan rejects verdict dismissing his suit seeking to stop Oyo assembly

Meanwhile, the embattled Olaniyan was not pleased with the high court verdict dismissing his suit against the Oyo state parliament.

The court had on Thursday, July 14, given its ruling against Olaniyan, stating that there were no illegalities in the procedures of his impeachment by the parliament.

Olaniyan who was not pleased by the high court verdict vowed to continue the case at the appellate court.

