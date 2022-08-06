Global site navigation

Local editions

2023: APC Suffers Big Blow As Prominent Chieftain Dumps Party
Politics

2023: APC Suffers Big Blow As Prominent Chieftain Dumps Party

by  Nkem Ikeke
  • The All Progressives Congress in Abia state has reportedly lost one of its chieftains to the Action Peoples Party
  • A statement from the APP governorship candidate, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, indicates that Chief Princewill Ukaegbu will announce his move in a few days
  • The APC chieftain has been described as a grassroots politician and mobilizer whose defection is a win for Mascot

PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Chief Princewill Ukaegbu has left the party for the Action Peoples Party (APP).

Ukaegbu, a former chairman of Umuahia North local government area is expected to officially announce his move soon, The Sun reports.

Princewill Ukaegbu, Abia APC
Ukaegbu was a former chairman of Umuahia North LGA. Photo credit: @thesunnigeria
Source: Twitter

A statement from the APP governorship candidate in the state, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, noted that the APC chieftain is a grassroots politician and mobilizer whose defection will be a big boost to his ambition, New Telegraph reports.

Read also

2023: Obi ahead of Tinubu as top former Nigerian Ambassador joins LP after defecting from APC

The statement read in part:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Mascot is becoming very popular in the governorship race. It is a straight forward race between him and others. Abia only witnessed good governance during Orji Uzor Kalu’s era. What we are having today is a big joke. It is time to return the state to its lost glory."

Ukaegbu's defection came a few days after the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told the party leaders in Abia state to put their house in order ahead of the 2023 elections.

APC national chairman warns troublemakers in Abia

The APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, met with leaders of the party in Abia state on Wednesday, August 3, and charged them to go and put their house in order.

Speaking at a meeting with Abia APC stakeholders in Abuja, he criticised the former minister of state for solid minerals development, Mr. Uche Ogah, over his alleged role in the lingering crisis.

Read also

APC to take note as Melaye drops daring message after getting PDP appointment

He reportedly expressed disappointment with Ogah for allegedly leading a dissident group within Abia APC.

Adamu inaugurated an eight-man Abia Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Chris Adighije, and charged all the leaders in the South East geo-political zone to rise above differences and work for the victory of the party in the region in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel