A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Chief Princewill Ukaegbu has left the party for the Action Peoples Party (APP).

Ukaegbu, a former chairman of Umuahia North local government area is expected to officially announce his move soon, The Sun reports.

Ukaegbu was a former chairman of Umuahia North LGA. Photo credit: @thesunnigeria

A statement from the APP governorship candidate in the state, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, noted that the APC chieftain is a grassroots politician and mobilizer whose defection will be a big boost to his ambition, New Telegraph reports.

The statement read in part:

“Mascot is becoming very popular in the governorship race. It is a straight forward race between him and others. Abia only witnessed good governance during Orji Uzor Kalu’s era. What we are having today is a big joke. It is time to return the state to its lost glory."

Ukaegbu's defection came a few days after the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told the party leaders in Abia state to put their house in order ahead of the 2023 elections.

APC national chairman warns troublemakers in Abia

The APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, met with leaders of the party in Abia state on Wednesday, August 3, and charged them to go and put their house in order.

Speaking at a meeting with Abia APC stakeholders in Abuja, he criticised the former minister of state for solid minerals development, Mr. Uche Ogah, over his alleged role in the lingering crisis.

He reportedly expressed disappointment with Ogah for allegedly leading a dissident group within Abia APC.

Adamu inaugurated an eight-man Abia Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Chris Adighije, and charged all the leaders in the South East geo-political zone to rise above differences and work for the victory of the party in the region in 2023.

