An influential party chieftain of the ruling APC, Alhaji Bashiru Ajibade, has joined the opposition PDP in Ibadan Zone

Photos of the APC zonal leader surfaced online as he led thousands of APC members to join the PDP in solidarity with the Ibadan Mogaji

Meanwhile, this is coming barely days after the ruling party lost major senators in the nation's National Assembly to opposition parties

The Zonal Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Ibadan zone, Oyo state, Alhaji Bashiru Ajibade, has led hundreds of APC members to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a post shared on Facebook on Tuesday, July 5, the event which took place at IMG school, Eleta, also signalled the defection of prominent stakeholders like Alhaji Abass Najeemdeen Gbayawu, Alhaji Bolaji Akinyemi Kosigiri, Engr Kayode Arowolo, Barrister Rotimi Okeowo, among others.

The chieftain gives reason

Speaking on behalf of the defecting leaders, Prince Olumuyiwa Akinbiyi, who was elected chairman of the party at the last congress, noted that they were dissatisfied with the manipulations of Congress and primary election result by a cabal that hijacked the party in the state.

He affirmed that they were leaving APC with majority of its members in the local government to support the Senatorial ambition of Mogaji Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe and the re-election bid of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The defectors

The decampees were received on behalf of Governor Seyi Makinde by Chief Bayo Lawal, the Director-General for Seyi Makinde Gubernatorial campaign, and the Executive Chairman of Ibadan South East LG, Hon Emmanuel Alawode and Hon Kazeem Adeniyi Bibire, SA to the Governor on LG and Chieftaincy matters.

Former Chairman of Ibadan South East LGA, Alh Najeem Gbayawu noted that many of them had never thought of leaving the APC, but had to do so in honour of Mogaji Tegbe who had been their pillar of support in their former party.

