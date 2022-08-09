The leadership of the opposition PDP and chieftains are doing all they can to ensure Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike resolve their differences

In fact, as the internal crisis in the party deepens, the party earlier rescheduled its NEC meeting and disclosed a new date would be announced

In a new development, former minister, Prof Jerry Gana hinted that the reconciliation move by the leadership of the PDP, would not fail

Former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana has said that the reconciliation between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, will not fail.

According to Gana, a firm process for the reconciliation has started, adding that they will ensure it did not fail, Leadership reports.

The emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku's running mate led to the rift between the former vice-president and Wike. Photo credit: Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

Gana reveals position

Speaking at a recent event organised by GreenFlames Film Production to mobilise Nigerians to vote peacefully in the 2023 general elections, Gana said there is hope Nigeria will get it right, adding that the PDP stands for unity.

Gana said:

“We have started a reconciliation process between some members of our party. The process started this week and today (Saturday) it will continue. I am in the forefront of the reconciliation.

“We believed that this reconciliation will not fail because we need to deliver Nigeria from misgovernance.”

Prof Gana speaks on 2023 elections

Gana who called on all Nigerians to ensure they participate in the process added that God will deliver Nigeria mysteriously, in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

“God is going to move in a mysterious way to deliver Nigeria, ” Gana said, adding that insecurity will go away if Nigerians vote for the right person to be president.

Source: Legit.ng