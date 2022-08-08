The opposition party has boasted about its plans to emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state said the Peoples Democratic Party will win the presidential election in the southeast region

According to Okowa, the party will not just win in the southeast but will have an impressive margin over Labour Party and the likes

The governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will outshine the Labour Party and the All Progressive Grand Alliance in the southeast during the forthcoming election.

The Punch reports that Okowa boasted that the opposition party remains the only political entity capable form rescuing Nigeria from all the challenges the All Progressives Congress has brought upon her.

Governor Okowa has said that the PDP will garner massive votes in the 2023 election. Photo: Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa

Speaking at the 60th birthday celebration of the Anglican Archbishop of Niger Province and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Rt. Rev. Alexander Ibezim, the governor noted that while the party is aware that there are other presidential candidates from other parties, the PDP will win with a wide margin in the 2023 election.

The Guardian reports that Okowa added that the southeast region has missed key appointments for the past 12 years and the PDP is out to correct that.

Why PDP want to win 2023 presidential election

According to Okowa, the PDP is seeing to seize power from the APC in 2023 to ensure that all aspects of Nigeria's economy are given a boost.

His words:

“We are aware that Anambra has two presidential candidates for the 2023 election, but we are going to win, not just a landslide, but an impressive margin.

