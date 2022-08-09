Emeka Ihedioha, a former governor of Imo state has called on the general public to shun fake news

This is on the heels of media reports making the rounds that he granted an interview calling Labour Party's candidate, Peter Obi a 'Crafty' man

Ihedioha following the incident issued a statement debunking the report accusing his political rivals as the mastermind behind the fake news

The former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha has debunked media reports stating that he berated and talked down on Labour Party's presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, media reports were making the rounds on Monday, August 8 that the former deputy speaker referred to Obi as a 'crafty' man urging the Igbos to wait until 2031 for the presidency.

Emeka Ihedioha says the media reports about him berating Peter Obi are fake news perpetrated by his political rivals. Photo: Emeka Ihedioha

Source: Facebook

Ihedioha's media aide, Chibuike Onyeukwu in a statement recently issued stated that the reports that his principal berated LP standard bearer Peter Obi were false and should be branded as fake news.

Onyeukwu stated that the news report was an attempt by Ihedioha's political opponents to discredit his political prowess and capacity ahead of the forthcoming general elections in February 2023.

The statement reads:

“This is one of the many orchestrated efforts by political opponents of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON and their collaborators who are afraid of squaring up against him in the coming elections.

“It is noteworthy that His Excellency did not grant any interview in Abuja or elsewhere as claimed.

“His Excellency is known to acquit himself in the most civil, decent, and respectful manner and therefore could not have employed such uncouth words."

Shun fake news, Ihedioha tells general public

Ihedioha's spokesperson further urged the general public to shun any form of information that does not come through the camp of the former governor.

“We are aware that the purveyors of these unfounded reports are unrelenting in their desperation to impugn His Excellency’s integrity and reputation.

“The public, therefore, is alerted and indeed advised to kindly ignore and disregard the fake news.”

