Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential aspirant for the Labour Party has been described as a great personality

This description of Obi was given by the governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu after the former's courtesy call

Ikpeazu said Obi is an emerging force that resonates with Nigerian youths and that the former governor of Anambra state cannot be wished away

The governor of Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has described the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as an emerging force.

Ikpeazu's description of the former Anambra state governor comes exactly five days after Peter Obi visited him at the Abia state government House on Saturday, August 23.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazie has warned against wishing the candidacy of Peter Obi away. Photo: Okezie Ikpeazu

Source: Twitter

In a tweet shared on his personal Twitter account, the southeast governor announced that he received the Labour Party's flag bearer in Abia state.

Peter Obi's personality in the political space

Ikpeazu noted that from all indications available in the political space, Obi is an emerging force that connects seamlessly with Nigerian youths.

The governor also stated that Obi's messages about lifting Nigeria from a consumer country to a producing nation resonate with many.

Further describing the former Anambra state governor as a great personality, Ikpeazu said that Obi is a man who cannot be wished away.

His words:

Recently, I received my brother HE Peter Obi in Abia State.

"From all indications, @PeterObi, is an emerging force who connects seamlessly with our youth & whose message resonates with many. He's a man that can't be wished away by anyone. Great personality!"

