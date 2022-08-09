Bello Yakubu Rilisco, a member of the House of Reps representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza federal constituency, has rejoined the APC

The lawmaker had defected to PDP to contest at the primary for the seat he currently occupied but he lost

Announcing his return, Rilisco said he decided to rejoin the APC to join forces with Kebbi governor to take the state to greater heights

Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state - Hon Bello Yakubu Rilisco, a member of the House of Representatives representing Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo and Bunza federal constituency, has dumped the opposition PDP and rejoined the ruling APC.

The federal lawmaker confirmed his defection to newsmen on Monday, August 8 in Birnin Kebbi, according to a press statement by Yahaya Sarki, a media aide to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Rilisco said the decision to return to the APC was informed by his desire to join forces with Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to take the state to greater heights.

He said:

“APC is my party and I am back home and I am really impressed with the current tremendous development of the State anchored by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

“Governor Bagudu is a worthy leader that any right thinking person desirous of the even socio-economic development of the State and Nigeria should emulate.”

Rilisco also described the governor as humble, charismatic, open and accessible to all.

“His tenacity and sterling leadership qualities have resulted in the mass exodus into the APC from other parties. He is patriotic, pious, credible and trustworthy, hence I am here to join forces with him to further develop the state,” he stated.

The lawmaker also called on his colleagues in other parties to return to "the fold of the APC and move the state and Nigeria forward."

Rilisco made the declaration at the instance of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Kebbi North APC Zonal Vice Chairman, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, the House of Assembly member representing Maiyama, Hon Umaru Salah, (Yuyu) and the Personal Assistant to the Governor, Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro, (Enabo).

Legit.ng recalls that the federal lawmaker defected to PDP to contest at the primary for the seat he currently occupied but he lost to Barrister Bello Halidu, son of the former national chairman of the party.

PDP loses four chieftains to APC in Zuru Emirate

In another related development, the Peoples Democratic Party in the Zuru Emirate of Kebbi, on Sunday, August 7, officially lost four of its chieftains to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The northern politicians who joined the APC are Alhaji Shehu Ribah, Alhaji Nuhu Goma, Alhaji Adamu Jalalo, and Alhaji Babuga Diri.

The defectors were received during a rally in Zuru local government of the state Deputy Governor Alhaji Samaila Yombe-Dabai and the Kebbi APC chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru.

