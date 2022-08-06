Since 1999, not less than 20 governors of different states in Nigeria have lost their re-election bids since the return of democracy

Politicians across the world aspire to be re-election for a second term in their offices because it is a valid desire backed by constitutions of countries where it happened

In Nigeria, most incumbent governors have always struggled to retain their seats due to intra-party crisis, godfatherism, unfulfilled promises and non-performance

Political office holders always desire re-election globally. In Nigeria, the narrative is the same, the aspiration is valid and lawful.

The governors are a prominent case study in the Nigeria case. The office of the governor is lucrative because of its influence, paraphernalia and almost unrestrained access to state funds.

Photo Credit: Akinwunmi Ambode, Gboyega Oyetola, Daily Times

Source: Facebook

This has made incumbents go any length in retaining their seats for a second term, source from The Punch.

However, some of them lost their second term bit due to issues around the intra-party crisis, unfulfilled promises, godfatherism and outright non-performance.

A closed example is the recently concluded governorship election in Osun state, where Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor of the state lost to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

List of governors who lost in their second term bid

Adegboyega Oyetola Osun State

Bisi Akande Osun

Olagunsoye Oyinlola Osun

Lam Adesina Oyo

Olusegun Osoba Ogun

Niyi Adebayo Ekiti

Adebayo Adefarati Ondo

Celestine Omehia Rivers

Rasheed Ladoja Oyo

Oserheimen Osunbor Edo

Bindow Jibrilla Adamawa

Chinwoke Mbadinuju Anambra

Chris Ngige Anambra

Mohammed Abubakar Bauchi

Timipre Sylva Bayelsa

Abubakar Hashidu Gombe

Ikedi Ohakim Imo

Idris Wada Kogi

Mohammed Lawal Kwara

Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos

Source: Legit.ng