A former senator in Ekiti state, Dayo Adeyeye, has said that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lobbied the MKO Abiola's running mate in 1993

Adeyeye, who is SWAGA's national chairman, said this while faulting the moral credibility of Atiku over his criticism of APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

The former spokesperson of the senate said he was part of the history that witnessed how Atiku supported the Muslim-Muslim ticket in 1993

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti - A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Adeyeye, has revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lobbied to be MKO Abiola’s running mate in the 1993 elections.

Adeyeye, who is the national chairman of the South West Agenda (SWAGA), a supporter group of Bola Tinubu, argued that Atiku lacked the moral right to condemn the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Revealed: How Atiku Lobbied To Be MKO Abiola’s Running Mate in 1993 Photo Credit: MKO Abiola, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku supported Muslim-Muslim ticket in 1993 elections

He said that Atiku supported the move in 1993 when he then lobby to be running mate of Chief MKO Abiola, disclosing that he was part of the history.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He then stressed that the choice of Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate in the 2023 elections is a masterstroke that makes the PDP panic ahead of the election.

Hundreds of PDP members other join Tinubu's campaign group, SWAGA

The former senator spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, August 5, while receiving hundreds of PDP and other opposition members into SWAGA.

Those joining the SWAGA train are members of the Accord Party, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Rescue Movement (NRM) and Ifedayo Iyaniwura, chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

They all expressed their readiness to work with Bola Tinubu and ensure he becomes the victor in the February presidential elections.

Atiku lacks moral right to criticize APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket - SWAGA national chairman

While accepting the supporters into the camp, Adeyeye said,

“Atiku Abubakar, believed in that ticket in 1993, as evidence has surfaced and don’t forget some of us were participants then. We knew he wanted to be vice president of MKO Abiola.

“So, if he was struggling to be on the ticket in 1993, why will it be opposing it now?"

Source: Legit.ng