All hands are on deck to salvage the growing rate of insecurity across the federation at present

The Senate and heads of all the heads of security agencies have converged in the red chambers to deliberate on national security

This meeting is a sequel of last Wednesday's drama where the minority lawmakers made moves to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari

FCT, Abuja - The House of Senate is at present holding a crucial meeting with the head of security agencies in the country at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

According to a report by Punch newspaper, the meeting was said to have commenced at about 2.00 pm West African time on Wednesday, August 3.

The House of Senate, before now has issued President Muhammadu Buhari a six-weeks ultimatum to salvage the incessant rate of insecurity across the federation. Photo: National Assembly

Source: Twitter

The meeting is up on the heels of the recent security threats and incessant attacks by terrorists across the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lawan, security committee heads all in attendance

As gathered by Legit.ng, the meeting was attended by some top lawmakers of the red chamber, they include Senator Aliyu Wamakko who heads the committee on defence, Senator George Sekibo who heads the Senate committee on Navy, and Senator Abdullahi DanBaba who is the vice-chairman committee on Police Affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It was further gathered that the Senate President, Ahmed was absent at the time of the convergence but was able to make it and beat the 2 pm deadline to join the meeting.

Media sources revealed that the meeting ought to have commenced earlier than 2 pm but was delayed due to the absence of the Senate President at the time.

It will be recalled that last Wednesday, July 27 the minority lawmakers of the red chamber staged a walk-out after the Senate President refused to grant a motion for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Legit.ng reported that the Senate minority leader, Senator Phillip Aduda told pressmen that the president has been issued a six-weeks ultimatum to salvage the security threats in the country or risk being ousted from power.

Influential governor backs senate's plot to impeach Buhari

The plot by the House of Senate to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari has been backed by Governor Samuel Ortom.

Ortom described the administration of Buhari as that which is full of reoccurring incompetences in various aspects of government.

He stated that there was a need for a serious revival in the economy and security axis of Nigeria

Professor Soyinka backs Buhari's impeachment plot

Similarly, the winner of the 1986 Nobel Prize for Literature, Professor Wole Soyinka has also joined forces with the Nigerian Senate to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

To the Nobel laureate, President Muhammadu Buhari has many times broken the contract of democracy that was handed to him.

Soyinka confirmed that once the contract of democracy is broken by a leader, an impeachment process is in order.

Source: Legit.ng