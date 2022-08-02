Reuben Abati, a former spokesperson to the ex-president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has berated the Rivers state governor over his criticism

Abati, who is currently an anchor on Arise TV, had interviewed the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, but Wike had said Abati failed to investigate those Atiku's claims

Abati, in his response, said Governor Wike does not have the capacity or the intellect to teach or correct him on his journalism career

Arise TV anchor, Reuben Abati, has slammed the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, over his criticism that he did not ask the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the right questions when he was featured in the media’s interview session.

According to Vanguard, Wike, on Friday, July 29, while speaking to journalists when he address the rift between him and Atiku, also accused Abati of failing to duly investigate the purported lies.

Veteran Journalist Scolds Governor Wike, Questions His Intellectual Capacity Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike, Reuben Abati

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the statement on Monday, August 1, Abati said the governor does not the capacity and intellect to teach or correct him on his journalism career.

Even if Wike has worked for PDP, he can't impose himself on the party - Abati

However, Abati affirmed that Wike revived the PDP with his resources when members were leaving after Atiku lost the presidential election in 2019 but added that he could not impose himself on the party.

Abati, who was a former spokesperson to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, lambasted Wike for going around with a sense of entitlement and showing anger after losing the PDP’s presidential ticket and being denied the vice-president’s slot.

"Governor Wike does not have the capacity and the intellect to teach me Reuben Abati journalism. He will spend more than a year studying the work I have done (over the years).”

