The presidential ambition of Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was on Tuesday, August endorsed by the general overseer of the Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere.

Apostle Chinyere's decision was made known after he and the LP's presidential candidate for 2023 were nominated for the Man of the Year award by Igbere TV, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The Christian cleric who described Obi as the Moses of Nigeria sent by God, actually stepped down for him as he sees him as fitting for the honour.

The OPM's spiritual leader, therefore, called on Nigerians to join him in throwing their weight behind the former Anambra governor.

Apostle Chinyere's statement posted on OPM's Facebook page read:

“I Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere OPM thank you all for your nomination and massive votes currently going on. I am stepping down from the award of MAN OF THE YEAR and let all those that have voted for me transfer their votes to His Excellency Peter obi.

“He is the best man for man of the year, not me or any other person. He is the Moses that has been sent to rescue Nigeria. As soon as I come to Nigeria from my vacation, I will give you more reasons about our GOD sent Moses, Mr Peter obi.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“So today 2 August 2022, I am casting my vote for His Excellency Peter Obi. ( Mr integrity ). And I will advise others that love our dear nation to do the same. Thank you and God bless everyone."

Source: Legit.ng