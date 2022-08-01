Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Peter Obi is inexperienced in governing Nigeria

Though Okowa agreed that Obi had experience as the former Anambra governor, he stressed that his experience was not enough to govern Nigeria

The Delta governor then warn the youths against plunking the country into a repeat of what happened in 2015, urging them not to be blind to false change

The Cable reported that Okowa, who spoke in an interview with the BBC pidgin, is the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

2023: Atiku’s Running Mate Thwacks Peter Obi, Warns Youths Against Repeat of 2015 Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa

Source: Facebook

“I did not say he won’t have any votes, he will have. But what I’m saying is that he’s not a new candidate. It has not been long since he left PDP. You know he was in APGA before, from APGA he came to PDP. It hasn’t been long since he left (PDP) so he cannot say anything about PDP because that’s where he was before,” he said.

He stressed that there are good and bad people in every political party but maintained that Nigeria is in trouble and the right hand is needed to pilot the affairs of the country.

Do not be blind to false change as it happened in 2015 - Okowa warns Nigerian youths

He then called on Nigerian youths, asking them to be wise and vote wise. He urged them not to be blind to false change because the same thing happened the President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

He maintained that even as a sitting governor in a time of crisis, he knew how hard it was to govern Nigeria.

Okowa said he would be learning under the ruling party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Legit.ng