In the build-up to the 2023 presidential polls, Labour Party's flag bearer, Peter Obi has urged Nigeria to vote for him

At a virtual forum with his support group, he stated that the ripple event of the current state of Nigeria is due to bad leadership

He said God blessed Nigeria with numerous gifts but the only thing missing is good, and competent leaders

Former governor of Anambra state and the standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi said God has blessed Nigeria with all the good things of life except good leadership, TheCable reported.

The Anambra-born politician made this known during a virtual forum with the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN) on Sunday, July 31.

Peter Obi's entrant into the presidential race for 2023 has gained him the tag name "The third force". Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi said:

“God gave us good weather, fertile land, everything. The only thing he didn’t give us is good leadership over the years.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obi described the current state of Nigeria as the effect of bad leadership that dates back to the beginning of government in Nigeria.

He said:

“What is happening in Nigeria now is that nobody knows where we are going and when you don’t know where you are going, every road will lead you there. If you turn left it is right if you turn right it is left and that is where we are.”

“So we want to stop that. We want to know the destination to this journey and know that we are on the road to that destination so that people can start having hope in a country called Nigeria in a country that is the best and has everything to be proud of.

“All we are going through today is a cumulative effect of leadership failures over the years where people have chosen not to serve this country faithfully. Otherwise, we won’t be going through what we are going through. We can’t even feed ourselves.”

2023: Obi reels out his plan for presidency

He, however, stated that his administration if elected will stage a turnaround by engaging in making the right decisions that will serve as a foundation process of total reform.

Obi said these reforms won’t happen overnight but will be a working and veritable step towards a lasting and generational reform.

He said:

“I can turn this ship around so that we know where we are going. We are not going to solve it overnight but we can start by being on the right track.”

Peter Obi's supporter lands in trouble

There's currently a man-hunt for a Peter Obi supporter who threatened to kill Atiku and Tinubu's supporters in the East.

It was gathered that he issued the threat in a viral social media video urging the supporters of the duo not to come close to any polling unit.

A security source who confirmed the manhunt said the young man is suspected to be an IPOB militant.

Peter Obi cautions supporters again

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has asked his supporters to allow him to respond to any candidate who speaks about him.

In a tweet on Monday, July 25, Obi asked his supporters to concentrate on promoting their vision of making Nigeria a better country.

“I wish to appeal to you to allow me to personally respond to any candidate that makes comments about me...," the presidential candidate of the Labour Party said.

Source: Legit.ng