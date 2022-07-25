Peter Obi has again cautioned his supporters not to respond to attacks on his person by other presidential candidates

The Labour Party presidential candidate said he is capable of responding adequately to any verbal attack on his person or campaign

Obi's supporters have been constantly accused of being aggressive and disrespectful on social media by some political elements

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has asked his supporters to allow him to respond to any candidate who speaks about him.

In a tweet on Monday, July 25, Obi asked his supporters to concentrate on promoting their vision of making Nigeria a better country.

Peter Obi wants his supporters to refrain from responding to anyone on his behalf. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

His words:

“I most sincerely appreciate all my supporters and those of LP. I love you all.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I wish to appeal to you to allow me to personally respond to any candidate that makes comments about me while you concentrate on issues to promote our cause of moving our dear Nigeria from consumption to production, create jobs, and generally evolve a better Nigeria – PO.”

Obi's supporters have been accused by some Nigerians of being unruly, especially on social media.

Earlier in the month, Obi cautioned his supporters and asked them to be tolerant of other viewpoints in the political space.

He gave the counsel days after Poju Oyemade, senior pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, faced fierce criticism from his supporters over a social media post.

Oyemade was forced to delete the post and has not clarified it since then.

2023: Labour Party supporters commence weekly prayers for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2023 presidential election, some supporters of Obi have commenced a weekly prayer for the former Anambra state governor.

The organisers are arranging the prayer sessions via Google meet and it will be held every Friday between 12pm and 1pm.

The link for people to join the national prayer is already been shared on various social media platforms.

Peter Obi gets 'spiritual covering' from Assemblies of God pastors

Recall that Obi recently paid a courtesy visit to the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church in Ebonyi state.

The former governor of Anambra attended the annual Peniel program of the ministry ongoing in the southeast state.

At the event, Obi received intense prayers from the pastors of the Assemblies Of God Church attending the programme.

Source: Legit.ng