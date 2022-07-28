Security operatives have reportedly launched a manhunt for a yet-to-be-identified young man who threatened to kill Atiku and Tinubu's supporters in the southeast

The young man had, in a viral social media video, warned anyone who wouldn't vote for Peter Obi to stay away from polling units in the region

A security source who confirmed the manhunt said the young man is suspected to be an IPOB militant

Weeks after a yet-to-b-identified man threatened to kill anyone who voted for Atiku Abubakar (PDP) and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (APC) in the 2023 presidential election in the southeast, security operatives have launched a manhunt for him.

In a viral video on social media, the young man, seen displaying what looked like a locally made crude gun, had warned supporters of the APC and PDP presidential candidates against coming out to vote if they “love their lives”.

Security operatives are on the trail of a young man who threatened to kill anyone who votes for Atiku and Tinubu in the southeast. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He corked the gun to prove it was not a toy, just as he warned those who wouldn’t vote for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former governor of Anambra state, to stay away from polling units.

“You dey observe am? “I go reach polling unit see men dey vote for Atiku or Tinubu. How far? Una go understand.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“If you know say you no go vote Peter Obi, no come out…no come out.

“Shebi you dey see am (I think you are seeing it). We dey vex!”, he threatened.

He will soon be arrested, says security source

However, PR Nigeria, quoting an unnamed security source, said the young man will soon be arrested over the violent threats.

“The young man, suspected to be an IPOB militant issued his ‘murder’ threat in a viral 30-second video which has been circulated on various social media platforms.

“It is quite disturbing and worrisome when the armed criminal vowed that come 2023, he will shoot and kill persons at polling units, who attempt to vote either Atiku or Tinubu,” the security source said.

Peter Obi: Labour Party presidential candidate cautions supporters again

Meanwhile, Peter Obi has asked his supporters to allow him to respond to any candidate who speaks about him.

In a tweet on Monday, July 25, Obi asked his supporters to concentrate on promoting their vision of making Nigeria a better country.

“I wish to appeal to you to allow me to personally respond to any candidate that makes comments about me...," the presidential candidate of the Labour Party said.

Source: Legit.ng