Governor Nyesom Wike has agreed to remain in the PDP amid talks of his romance with other parties

Wike made the decision during a crucial, closed-door meeting attended by PDP governors in Abuja

However, persons from the Rivers governor's camp gave conditions to remain in the party one of which is that Atiku Abubakar should initiate direct peace talks with Wike

Abuja - Governor Nyesom Wike met with his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Sunday, July 31.

During the crucial closed-door meeting Wike and other PDP governors resolved to remain in the party, work for its success in 2023 and resolve the lingering crisis that ensued over the result of the last presidential primary, AIT News reports.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, party chieftains, and stakeholders, Professor Jerry Gana, told journalists:

“We know that developments will unfold and when they do, we shall brief Nigerians. We have met together for the first time after the primaries of the PDP.

“We have frankly reviewed matters among ourselves; we want to confirm we are solidly together as a group.”

Among those who attended the meeting were the following:

Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Punch reports that others are former governor of Cross River, Donald Duke, former Ondo governor, Olusegun Mimiko, Ibrahim Idris of Kogi, former Plateau governor, Jonah Jang, and Kano PDP governorship candidate, Mohammed Abacha.

However, sources who spoke with the newspaper said Wike's camp gave a condition for the resolution to remain in the party, one of which is that the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar should initiate direct peace talks and not through emissaries.

It was also gathered that there were demands as to restructuring the composition of the National Working Committee of the party to reflect national balance following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar.

Wike set to leave PDP for APC? Rivers governor opens up

Meanwhile, Wike had urged members of the public to ignore a viral video suggesting that he has a plan to leave the PDP.

The governor, who described the video as manipulated, said it was part of an interview he granted in June 2021 when his Ebonyi counterpart, Dave Umahi, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said the excerpt of the interview was deliberately manipulated and doctored by unscrupulous persons with evil agenda.

