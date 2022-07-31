Governor David Umahi was on Sunday, July 31, declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial re-run primary election in Ebonyi state.

In the election, which was conducted at the Afikpo North local government headquarters, Governor Umahi polled 250 votes, Vanguard reports.

Umahi polled 250 votes in the election (Photo: Governor David Nweze Umahi)

Source: Facebook

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the APC governor floored his rival in the election, Augustine Chukwu Umahi who scored only 10 votes.

Declaring the results of the election, Prof. Emmanuel Adebayo Kayode, the head of the five-man electoral committee which conducted the poll, said:

“Total number of voters 285, total number accredited 275; total votes cast 275. Valid votes 268, invalid votes 7.

“Augustine Chukwu Umahi scored 10 votes, Mrs. Ann Nwanyibuife Ago-Eze scored zero votes, David Nweze Umahi scored 250 votes, Mrs. Miriam Ezenwanyi scored three votes, Chukwu Elizabeth Nwakaego scored five votes.

“Based on the power impose on me by the All Progressive Congress APC National Chairman Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, I Emmanuel Adebayo Kayode hereby declare David Nweze Umahi winner of the primaries having scored 250 votes.”

The election was conducted by a five-man electoral committee chaired by Prof Emmanuel Adebayor Kayode.

Prof. Kayode disclosed that the election was expected to be contested by five cleared aspirants but that only four aspirants contestants showed up as Mrs. Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze boycotted the exercise.

Source: Legit.ng