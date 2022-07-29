A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the subtle campaign for Peter Obi on the ongoing BBNaija reality television show

Reno Omokri, a former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, has cautioned the organisation of Big Brother Naija to prevent housemates from using the platform to campaign for their preferred presidential candidates.

Omokri’s comment followed a subtle campaign for Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate, by the house's head, Eloswag, on Thursday, July 28.

Omokri calls out BBN over subtle campaign for Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

BBNaija's head of house subtle campaign for Peter Obi

Eloswag had stylishly campaigned for Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, when he put on a hoodie with the inscription ‘Be Obedient and Useful.’

Complaining about Eloswag’s action on Friday, July 29, Omokri, who had earlier opined that BBNaija Season 7 had distracted Obi’s supporters, said such an exhibition could polarise viewers.

Omokri, on his verified Twitter, said, “Dear @BBNaija, Your show is much watched in Nigeria. It is beneficial to be apolitical. Actions on the programme can polarise viewers, which is something that may have real-world implications. Perhaps you may want to take greater care to forestall a reoccurrence.”

Source: Legit.ng