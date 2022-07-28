Governor Gboyega Oyetola has been accused working against his own rule concerning the tenure of the caretaker committees in charge of the affairs of council areas in Osun

The accusation, made by the PDP, has it that Oyetola, after extending the tenure of the committee by six months, is now planning to conduct fresh LG polls

In a letter adressed to President Buhari, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and religious leaders, the PDP said the planned polls will set the state on fire

Osun - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun has reacted to plans by the state government to conduct local government elections.

According to the opposition party, the move by the governor, Gboyega Oyetola and the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye, to reverse the tenure extension of the caretaker committees in charge of the affairs of council areas is wrong and will spark unrest in the state, Leadership reports.

The PDP called on Buhari to prevail on Oyetola's alleged plans (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

The PDP has, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and religious leaders in the state to prevail on Oyetola, and Owoeye and avert the planned local government poll.

The said letter was signed by chairman of the state PDP's media management committee, Prince Diran Odeyemi.

It read:

“We are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Grand Imam of Osun State, Sheik Musa Aninasahun; Araba Awo of Osogbo, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, and other stakeholders to prevail on those that want to plunge the state into crises to desist from their evil plans.

“What moral justification does Oyetola have to want to conduct the LG elections after he had lost his re-election bid? What was he doing since the beginning of the year that he did not deem it fit to conduct the poll? Why did he renew the six months tenure of these caretaker committee members just one month ago only to wake up after a crushing defeat now and want to conduct election after he started writing his handover notes?

“We know Oyetola has nothing to lose if everyone in Osun State dies, having pauperised them in the last four years through many inhuman means. But we are warning Owoeye also not to be a willing tool in this perilous adventure..."

Shivers for Oyetola, APC as PDP's Adeleke wins polling units, LGAs

Meanwhile, the PDP's candidate for the Osun governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, was taking an early lead in some polling units and local government areas in the state.

As officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) started ballot sorting and vote counting, the PDP seems to be coming ahead of its strongest opponent, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday, July 16, election.

At Polling Unit 05, Ward 07 in Ilesa West LGA, Adeleke garnered 47 votes while Oyetola came behind with 17 votes.

