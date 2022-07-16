So far, Ademola Aeleke of the PDP is taking the lead in LGAs like Olaoluwa, Ila-Oragun and Ilesha West, Osun state

For instance, in ward 04, PU 04, Ila-Orangun, the PDP claimed 130 votes, while the APC managed to come up with just 58 votes

At the moment, results are still coming in as INEC's ad hoc officials are sorting ballots and counting votes

Osun - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s candidate for the Osun governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, is taking an early lead in some polling units and local government areas in the state.

As officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) begin ballot sorting and vote counting, the PDP seems to be coming ahead of its strongest opponent, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday, July 16, election.

Adeleke wins more LGA, polling units than APC

Daily Trust reports that at Polling Unit 05, Ward 07 in Ilesa West LGA, Adeleke garnered 47 votes while Governor Gboyega Oyetola came behind with 17 votes.

A total of 120 voters registered in the polling unit while 71 were accredited on the day of the election.

Also, Adeleke is maintaining an early lead in various polling units of Olaoluwa and Ila-Oragun LGAs.

The Cable gives the results from various polling units in the areas as follows:

WARD 04, PU 04, Ila-Orangun

PDP: 130

APC: 58

WARD 04, PU 05, Ila-Orangun

PDP: 33

APC: 25

WARD 5, PU 7, Ila-Orangun

PDP: 50

APC: 49

WARD 04, PU 11, Ila-Orangun

PDP:75

APC:63

WARD 05, PU 06, Ila-Orangun

PDP: 83

APC: 71

RESULT (PU 4, Elepo village, Bode-Osi ward 8, Olaoluwa LGA)

APC: 38

PDP: 96

AAC: 2

PRP: 1

YPP: 1

Registered votes: 329

Votes cast: 141

Invalid votes: 3

Meanwhile, Adeleke gave a pass mark on the conduct of the ongoing Osun governorship election.

In fact, Adeleke said he is impressed with the fact that everything is going on smoothly at his polling unit.

But the politician said he will be on ground to monitor the election for himself even after casting his vote.

