The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the successful completion of Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) collection in Ekiti State ahead of the governorship election on Saturday, June 20, 2026

Registered voters in the state have increased to 1,059,360, with a remarkable 97.1 per cent collection rate recorded for PVCs

INEC has assured citizens of a free, fair, credible, and inclusive election while urging all voters to turn out peacefully and exercise their franchise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the successful conclusion of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

INEC announced on X on June 17:

INEC confirms PVC collection in Ekiti State ahead of the June 20, 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled to hold on Saturday, 20th June 2026.”

Increase in registered voters

Following the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on May 15, 2026, and the clean-up of the voters’ register, the number of registered voters in Ekiti State rose from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 in 2026.

The number of PVCs collected also increased from 958,052 in 2023 (97.0 per cent) to 1,028,929 in 2026 (97.1 per cent). INEC extended the collection deadline from June 11 to June 14, 2026, after consultations with stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti.

Replacement of lost or damaged PVCs

In line with Section 18(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, INEC received 14,406 applications for replacement PVCs. All were printed, and most have already been collected. However, the option of downloadable voter cards could not be implemented in this election due to incomplete technology infrastructure.

INEC confirmed that this option will be available for the Osun Governorship Election in August 2026 and the 2027 General Election.

See the X post below:

Stakeholder support

INEC expressed appreciation to traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations, political parties, and the media for mobilising citizens to collect their PVCs. A detailed breakdown of PVC collection by Local Government Area (LGA) has been uploaded on INEC’s website and social media platforms.

INEC urged all registered voters who have collected their PVCs to turn out peacefully and exercise their franchise on Election Day. The Commission reassured the people of Ekiti State of its commitment to conducting a free, fair, credible, and inclusive governorship election.

The statement was signed by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee.

Stakeholders support INEC in mobilising citizens for PVC collection and election readiness. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Facebook

Analyst predicts winner of 2026 Ekiti election

Legit.ng earlier reported that a public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, said Governor Biodun Oyebanji will likely be re-elected to office for a second tenure. Okwuosa said Governor Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the election.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The political analyst listed three reasons why Governor Oyebaji will come out victorious on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng