Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, July 17, congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, winner of the Osun State governorship election

Similarly, the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, also congratulated the opposition party for recording a landslide victory at the Saturday, July 16 polls

In reaction, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, House of Reps minority leader distances himself from Buhari and Gbajabiamila, while describing PDP, Adeleke's victory as fraudulent

The majority leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa has reacted angrily to the victory of Osun Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

According to a report by The Punch, the lawmaker faulted President Muhammadu Buhari and the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, for congratulating the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for winning the governorship election in Osun State on Saturday, July 16.

Gbajabiamila's loyalists disown him and Buhari, for congratulating Ademola Adeleke and the PDP.

Source: Facebook

Ado-Doguwa described the PDP victory as fraudulent

Ado-Doguwa, who said Buhari and Gbajabiamila have the right to greet the PDP, maintained he would not congratulate the opposition party over an alleged fraudulent electoral victory.

Ado-Doguwa says APC would challenge Adeleke in court

He also stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress will challenge the eligibility of the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke, and another unnamed candidate and party.

Adeleke had defeated the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC.

While Ado-Doguwa kept repeating his statement, the Speaker said:

“Leader of the House, you lose some, you win some; don’t take defeat so personally.”

On Friday, July 22, the lawmaker forwarded a video showing the drama to The Punch, followed by a message in which he insisted that he would not congratulate the PDP.

Ado-Doguwa said:

“My attention has drawn to a video going viral with my voice saying no to the PDP’s victory in the last Osun State gubernatorial election.

"Although it could be seen as our usual jokes on the floor but I am constrained to say yes, I meant what I said. After all, I am entitled to my opinion. Details of my personal reasons will follow and I want it covered."

