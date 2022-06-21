An alleged impersonator of the speaker of the house of representative, Femi Gbajabiamila has been nabbed and arraigned in court

The alleged whose name is Suleiman Gbajabiamila was accused of duping a UK-based Nigerian of N30 million

He has however pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge against him bordering on stealing and false presentation

Lagos, Yaba - The Lagos state police command has arraigned Suleiman Gbajabiamila, a 62-year-old man before the Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court 1, for alleged N30million fraud, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, Gbajabiamila duped a United Kingdom-based Nigerian man, Lateef Adeyemo.

The Lagos state police command arraigned Suleiman Gbajabiamila on a two-count charge in which he pleaded not guilty. Photo: Guardian

Legit.ng gathered that Gbajabiamila had absconded for months before he was nabbed and arraigned before Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun.

Gbajabiamila is said to be facing a two-count charge of stealing and false presentation, which might see him bag jail sentence as stipulated under Section 287 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

In the charge brought before the court by the police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Folorunso, the accused had presented himself as an estate agent last year.

It was gathered that he fraudulently collected and converted to his own use the sum of N30 million meant for the purchase of a two-bedroom flat for Adeyemo between September and October 2021.

Accused pleads not guilty

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him and was remanded in police custody until a further hearing slated for Monday, July 25.

Reacting to the court proceedings, the defrauded victim, Adeyemo recounted that Gbajabiamila has been defrauding people by impersonating the speaker of the house of representatives whose name is Femi Gbajabiamila.

He said:

“I got to know him through two men and I started sending money to him. He even showed us keys to the house and pictures and I never suspected him initially.

“I realised he had defrauded me when he stopped picking our calls in January 2022. The guys that introduced him asked me not to worry because his brother is the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“I never knew he was a thief. He made a fake draft when I asked him to return my money and said he’s paid the money.

“The total money is N31 million because they collected N1 million as commission, but it is not included.”

