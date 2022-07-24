About four officials of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Niger state were recently reported dead after being involved in an autocrash.

The chairman of the NNPP in the state, Mamman Damisa, told journalists on Sunday, July 24, that the incident occurred along Lambata/Bida road as party chieftains and officials were on a return journey after the official unveiling of Rabiu Musa Kwaknkwaso's running mate.

According to Damisa, two local government party chairmen, one youth leader, and a driver died in the accident, Punch reports.

He said:

“We lost two of our local government party chairmen, one youth leader, and a driver when the accident occurred.

“Some of our members also got injured in the accident and they include the party Chairmen of Gbako, Lapai and Edati local government areas.”

He disclosed the names of the chieftains as Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, the chairman of Agaie, and Baba Usman, the chairman of Katcha.

Source: Legit.ng