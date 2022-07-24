With regards to his perceived strained relationship with Atiku Abubakar, Governor Wike has broken his long silence

Wike on Saturday, July 23, said very soon he will make his mind bear on the PDP's presidential candidate and the PDP

The Rivers governor's comment is coming at a time when rumours are rife that he is thinking of leaving the party

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has finally made public his planned action amid rumours that he is seriously planning to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There have been talks that Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the PDP's presidential candidate for 2023 have been at odds over the VP slot given to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Wike said he will speak on Atiku and PDP soon (Photo: @GovWike, @atiku)

While Wike is yet to make any open statement on the state of his relationship with Atiku presently, the Rivers governor said he will be speaking on the issue soon enough.

During an interview with journalists on Saturday, July 23, Wike noted that he will also speak on happening in the PDP in recent times.

Wike's media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, quoted him as saying:

“On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times."

PDP source reveals important position Atiku offered Wike instead of selecting him as running mate

Meanwhile, sortly after his emergence as the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku set up a 17-member committee to recommend candidates to be considered as his running mate.

The former vice president was said to have taken the decision in a bid to avert a repeat of the accusation that he unilaterally picked Peter Obi as his running mate for the 2019 election.

The committee eventually recommended three southern governors, namely Okowa, Wike and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

Considering Wike's strong run in the presidential primary, his supporters and many party leaders urged reportedly urged Atiku to pick him as his running mate to unify the party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

However, Atiku rejected Wike and opted for Governor Okowa whom he had allegedly promised to consider for nomination as his running mate to get the votes of Delta State’s delegates in the primary.

